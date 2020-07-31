COVID-19 Back-to-School Guidance

During this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, many decisions that were previously straightforward have become complex and challenging. Whether or not to send children to school is one such decision, and parents are processing the many factors that influence these difficult decisions.

Many of the patients we serve at Children’s Health℠ have unique medical conditions, are on certain medications that may change their risk of complications in the setting of COVID-19, live with at-risk family members, or have unique living or emotional situations that complicate decisions around returning to school. This situation has led to many concerns and questions about how to handle return to school.

Should I send my child back to school in person?

In order to help provide information, a group of physician specialists at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern collectively addressed these concerns and questions. As a team, we evaluated the various health conditions and medications that potentially impair the immune system and may place a child at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.



Guidance provided by UT Southwestern physicians

We designated risk categories to enable thoughtful decision-making. Additionally, we identified circumstances that may influence school decisions for certain families, identified helpful resources available to support children during this time to guide decision-making.

Patient Risk Lower Moderate High In-person school with appropriate precautions, per Local Public Health and ISD guidance Online / Remote learning recommended Online / Remote learning recommended Guidance reflects current conditions in Dallas County and will be updated on an going basis.

Determine your child's risk by program:

While the overall risk for complications from COVID-19 is lower for children than for adults, there are some medical conditions for which returning for school poses an increased risk. The exact risk is unknown. COVID-19 is a brand new disease and pediatricians are learning more as cases in children increase. To help guide parents in the decision to send their child with a medical condition back to school, we have categorized various medical conditions as low, moderate and high risk, based on expert consensus opinion. This opinion is subject to change as new medical data regarding risk in children is published in the medical literature, and as our experience in treating COVID-19 increases.

These recommendations will be updated as more information becomes available.

Demyelinating Disease / Neuroimmunology Does my child’s diagnosis place them at increased risk? First, for our patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, transverse myelitis, acute flaccid myelitis, NMO, ADEM, optic neuritis anti-MOG Antibody associated disorder and autoimmune encephalitis, we have not seen a link between these conditions and complications from SARS-CoV2. While the specific diagnosis does not confer increased risks, any of our patients who have had changes in their lung function due to their neurologic disease, should consult with their pulmonologist as well. Absent that issue, we recommend our patients and families take standard precautions (masks in public, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds, etc.). We also have not seen any data to suggest that infection with the coronavirus can consider a relapse of any of these conditions. Below is a table listing the various conditions our clinic focuses on and the relative risk rating to SARS-CoV2. Diagnosis Risk Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM) Low Acute Flaccid Myelitis Low Anti-MOG Ab Associated Disorder Low Autoimmune Encephalitis Low Multiple Sclerosis Low Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Low Optic Neuritis Low Transverse Myelitis Low Does my child’s medication place them at increase risk? Relative to the medications we frequently prescribe, we have been tracking available data to determine if the medications increase the risk of complications from the SARS-CoV2 virus, if a person becomes infected. It is important to know that data about this topic is very limited, but the following table outlines the most common immunomodulator prescriptions and the relative risk. We rate the medications as low, moderate or high risk based on available data and our concerns based on how these medications effect the immune system. As mentioned above, these recommendations and categories are subject to change based on new data becoming available. Drug Brand Names SARS-CoV2 Complication Risk Alemtuzumab Lemtrada High Cladribine Mavenclad Moderate Dexamethasone Decadron Moderate Dimethyl Fumarate/ Diroximel Fumarate Tecfidera, Vumerity Low Fingolimod Gilenya Low Glatiramer Acetate Copaxone, Glatopa Low Interferon Beta Avonex, Betaseron, Plegridy, Rebif Low IVIG Gamunex, Privigen, Octagam, Gammagard Low Mycophenolate Cellcept, Myfortic Moderate Natalizumab Tysabri Low Ocrelizumab Ocrevus High Prednisone Deltasone (and others) Moderate Rituximab Rituxan High Siponimod Mayzent Low Teriflunomide Aubagio Low Go to main Demyelinating Program page.

Diabetes Children and young people with diabetes are at a low risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. For more in-depth COVID-19 guidance for Diabetes patients, please visit our Diabetes and COVID-19 page. Go to main Diabetes Program page.

Gastroenterology or Liver Because clinical symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, and diarrhea, as well as a loss of sense of taste, our GI patients may be more affected than the general pediatric population. Moreover, liver injury has been described in patients with COVID-19, so our patients with chronic liver disease should also be aware of their risks. There are also children who have multiple medical conditions; therefore, parents should also review the recommendations for the other conditions involved. Moreover, talking with your primary care physician or specialist about your decision is also recommended. There is a separate section for children with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Liver Disease that require medications that may lower the immune system function. In the current state of rising numbers of COVD-19 cases in Dallas County and the surrounding areas, moderate and high-risk groups should choose at home learning if the patient and parents’ situation safely and reasonably allow for that option. This information may change, so please continue to check back. Diagnosis Status Risk Abdominal Migraines Low Achalasia Low Alagille Syndrome Mild liver disease Low Moderate liver disease Low to moderate Severe liver disease Moderate Anorectal Malformation Low Autoimmune liver disease On Prednisone/prednisolone Moderate On Imuran or 6-MP Moderate Biliary Atresia Mild liver disease Low Moderate Liver Disease Low to Moderate Severe liver disease Moderate Celiac Disease Low Constipation Low Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Low Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gastroenteritis EoE/EG on diet therapy or PPI Low EoE/EG on swallowed budesonide Low EoE/EG on Entocort Low EoE/EG on biologic therapy Low Failure to Thrive and Malnourished Mild Low Moderate Low Severe Moderate Fatty Liver Disease Low Feeding problems with G-Tube Not malnourished or mild Low Severely malnourished Moderate Functional Abdominal Pain Low Gastroesophageal Reflux (GERD) Low Gastroparesis Low Gluten Intolerance/Sensitive Low Hepatitis B Low to Moderate Hepatitis C Low to Moderate Hirschsprung’s Disease Without Ileostomy or colostomy Low With Ileostomy or colostomy Low to moderate Intestinal Pseudo-obstruction Without ileostomy Low With ileostomy Low With TPN



TPN in itself does not pose a risk for COVID-19 infection; however, if a patient with a central line has a fever, they must go to the ER to be evaluated for cause of fever, which includes a COVID-19 test and a blood culture. Moderate Irritable Bowel Syndrome Low Short Gut Syndrome Without Ileostomy or TPN Low With Ileostomy Low With TPN



TPN in itself does not pose a risk for COVID-19 infection; however, if a patient with a central line has a fever, they must go to the ER to be evaluated for cause of fever, which includes a COVID-19 test and a blood culture. Moderate Wilson’s Disease Low to Moderate There are special consideration to patients with chronic liver disease. For instance, Fatty Liver patients who are obese may have a more severe illness with COVID-19 infection. In addition, those patients with chronic liver disease may also pose liver-related complications with COVID-19 because liver injury has occurred in infected patients. With that said, liver enzyme elevation is usually mild in COVID-19 disease and typically recovers without treatment. Patients who are not immunocompromised but are at risk of dehydration when they develop diarrhea, may also be more affected but COVID-19 infection. Go to main Gastroenterology page.

Hematology The COVID19 pandemic continues to expand across North Texas. The situation remains fluid, with many children, adolescents and young adults having been infected with COVID19 in the past few weeks. Fortunately, most healthy children and young adults who are infected with COVID19 appear to have relatively mild infections. Although limited data exists, it appears that immunocompromised children often have a comparatively less severe medical course than previously reported elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions, including cancer, who are infected with COVID19. Even so, families of children with blood disorders and their physicians share concerns about children returning to in-classroom school in the fall. The recently published American Academy of Pediatrics (APP) guidelines encourage schools to provide in-classroom learning for healthy children. Among the reasons supporting in-classroom learning include improved academic instruction, maintaining social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical/speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity. In response, many schools across North Texas will be open this fall for both in-classroom and remote learning. Children with hematological diseases are a medically vulnerable population. The AAP guidelines do not address the unique circumstances of whether children with hematological diseases, including those being treated with immunosuppressive therapy, sickle cell disease, and other hematological diseases should be encouraged to participate in in-classroom learning. The purpose of the guidelines below are to provide patients, their families and their healthcare providers a risk assessment of returning to school for patients with hematological diseases. Does my child’s diagnosis place them at increased risk? Diagnosis Risk Iron Deficiency or Iron Deficiency Anemia Low Hereditary Spherocytosis Low Bleeding Conditions: Von Willebrand’s Disease Hemophilia / Clotting Factor Deficiencies Low Clotting Conditions: Thrombophilia Deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism Low Bone Marrow Failure on Observation or Off-Therapy: Inherited Bone Marrow Failure (Fanconi Anemia, Schwachman Diamond Syndrome, Dyskeratosis Congenita, Diamond Blackfan Anemia, Severe Congenital Neutropenia) Moderate Acquired Bone Marrow Failure (Aplastic Anemia) Low-Moderate Bone Marrow Failure on Active Therapy (See drug list to right) Inherited Bone Marrow Failure (Fanconi Anemia, Schwachman Diamond Syndrome, Dyskeratosis Congenita, Diamond Blackfan Anemia, Severe Congenital Neutropenia): Moderate-High



Acquired Bone Marrow Failure (Aplastic Anemia): High Immune Mediated Cytopenias on Observation: Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Autoimmune Neutropenia Evans Syndrome Low Immune Mediated Cytopenias on Active Therapy (See drug list below): Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Autoimmune Neutropenia Evans Syndrome Low-Moderate Does my child’s medication place them at increase risk? Common Medications Risk to Return to School Hematology Ferrous Sulfate or IV Iron Low Tranexamic Acid Low DDAVP Low Factor replacement Low Rituximab High Mycophenolate Moderate Cyclosporine Moderate Tacrolimus Moderate Sirolimus Moderate Prednisone Moderate G-CSF Low IVIG Low Eltrombopag Low Romiplostim Low Iron chelation therapy Moderate (Iron overloaded patients seem to define a higher risk group in the Thal COVID19 Review) Hydroxyurea Low Penicillin/PenVK Low Ibuprofen Low Tylenol Low Tylenol with hydrocodone Low Go to main Hematology Program page.



Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant The AAP guidelines do not address the unique circumstances of whether children being treated with a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) should be encouraged to participate in in-classroom learning. Without question, children who have undergone HSCT are a medically vulnerable population. The multiple chemotherapy and immunosuppressive agents utilized during the transplant course and for complications post-transplant result in the child being at a high risk for opportunistic infections. As a result, we believe that children who have recently undergone HSCT or are being treated for certain complications of HSCT should be actively encouraged to participate in remote learning instruction. Where possible, they should avoid environments where they may have an increased at risk of COVID19 infections, including the school environment, mass transit, and crowded public spaces where socially distancing is difficult. Furthermore, they should be encouraged that good hygiene, including hand washing and wearing a mask, is an important strategy to reduce the risk of infection with COVID19. It is our recommendation that the following post-transplant patients engage in online learning at this time: High Risk: All allogeneic stem cell transplant patients within 100 days from receiving their transplant. High Risk: All autologous stem cell transplant patients within 60 days from receiving their cells; after 60 days, the decision to return to in-person learning will be made in conjunction with their treating oncologist based on need for future treatment. Moderate Risk: Any allogeneic stem cell transplant patient who remains on immunosuppressive therapy (prophylactic OR treatment dosing): Including patients more than 100 days post-transplant who have not been weaned off of their prophylactic immunosuppressive regimen. o Including patients treated for both acute and chronic graft versus host disease (GVHD) with immunosuppressive drugs. Low Risk: We also recognize that are children who have undergone transplant and are doing well and off of immunosuppression. These children may benefit from the in-classroom academic environment and should be allowed to attend in-classroom school. Go to main Stem Cell Program page.



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Does child’s diagnosis or other complications place them at increased risk? First, we recognize children with Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD; Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) represent a wide spectrum of diseases that affect varying lengths of intestines and colon. Furthermore, there have been no convincing studies at this time that demonstrate pediatric patients with IBD are at significantly increased risk for SARS-CoV2. We recommend our patients and families take standard precautions (masks in public, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds, etc.). We also have not seen any data to suggest that infection with SARS-CoV2 can result in relapse of any of these conditions Does my child’s medication place them at increased risk? We have been tracking available data to determine if the medications used in management of IBD increase the risk of contracting SARS-CoVI2 virus and also whether these medications increase complications from the SARS-CoV2 virus, if a person becomes infected. It is important to know that data about this topic is very limited, but the following table outlines the most common medications used in IBD and the relative risk, though clearly does not represent all medications that are utilized in our clinic. We rate the medications as low, moderate or high risk based on available data and our concerns based on how these medications effect the immune system. As mentioned above, these recommendations and categories are subject to change based on new data becoming available. We recommend continuing your child’s medications including infusions and injections. Having active bowel inflammation is a bigger risk for infection than being on your medications that are controlling the overactive immune system of IBD. Being off medications places you at risk for a relapse, which could mean steroids, which would be worse than appropriately dosed effective IBD medications. Drug Brand Names SARS-CoV2 Complication Risk Methylprednisolone (IV dosing) Solumedrol High Prednisone Orapred, deltasone (and others) Moderate Tacrolimus Prograf Moderate Sirolimus Rapamune Moderate Azathioprine/6-mercaptopurine (6MP) Imuran Moderate Tofacitinib Xeljanz Moderate Budesonide Entecort/Uceris Low Methotrexate Rasuvo, Otrexup (and others) Low Infliximab Remecade Low Adalimumab Humira Low Certolizumab Cimzia Low Vedolizumab Entyvio Low Ustekinumab Stelara Low Sulfasalazine Azulfidine Low Mesalamine/5ASA medications Lialda/Apriso/Colazol/Delzicol Low Diet Therapies Exclusive enteral nutrtion (EEN), Specific Carbohydrate Diet (SCD), crohn’s disease exclusion diet (CDED) Low For more information visit the Chrons Colitis Foundation page about COVID-19. Go to main Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program page.

Immunology Does child’s diagnosis or other complications place them at increased risk? Diagnosis Group Example Diagnoses Risk Severe defects in adaptive immunity Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Disorder (SCID) Complete athymia (e.g. DiGeorge, FoxN1) High Combined immune deficiencies, affecting number or function of T and B cells Hyper-IgE Wiskott – Aldrich CD40L deficiency Ataxia-telangectasia DOCK8 deficiency High Agammaglobulinemia and severe antibody deficiencies Hyper- IgM's Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID) X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia High Neutrophil Defects Chronic Granulomatous Disease Cyclical Neutropenia Low Does my child’s medication place them at increased risk? Regarding immunoglobulin therapies, these should be continued. The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) has issued a statement (February 17, 2020) stating that the virus, a lipid envelope virus, is not a concern for the safety of plasma protein therapies, including immunoglobulin (Ig), manufactured by PPTA member companies (this covers all U.S. suppliers). According to PPTA, “based on strict screening procedures for plasma donors and the established processes of virus inactivation and removal during the manufacturing of plasma-derived products, PPTA concludes that the SARS-CoV-2 is not a concern for the safety margins of plasma protein therapies manufactured by PPTA member companies.” Relative to the medications we frequently prescribe, we have been tracking available data to determine if the medications increase the risk of complications from the SARS-CoV2 virus, if a person becomes infected. It is important to know that data about this topic is very limited, but the following table outlines the most common immunomodulator prescriptions and the relative risk. We rate the medications as low, moderate or high risk based on available data and our concerns based on how these medications effect the immune system. As mentioned above, these recommendations and categories are subject to change based on new data becoming available. Drug SARS-CoV2 Complication Risk Dexamethasone Moderate Rituximab High Interferon Beta Low IVIG Low Mycophenolate Moderate Sirolimus Moderate TacrolimusTacrolimus Moderate Prednisone Moderate If your child’s diagnosis is not listed in the categories above, we can discuss which category their specific diagnosis may fall into, and make recommendations as appropriate. We are tracking this situation closely and communicating with other physicians in the ClinicaI Immunology Community. As more information on disease prevention in immunocompromised patients becomes available we will modify plans accordingly. Go to main Immunology Program page.



Nephrology Does child’s diagnosis or other complications place them at increased risk? Nephrology patients have a wide variety of diagnoses and often have other factors that can affect their risk level, such as status of their illness and prescribed medications. If your child is on immunosuppression, please review the medication table below. If your child has other medical issues, such as lung, heart, liver, etc, you should review the recommendations for those other subspecialties as well, which can be found on this same website. The table below summarizes some of the more common nephrology diagnoses. If you do not see your child’s diagnosis or have any other questions, please contact your child’s physician. Kidney transplant patients should review the recommendations for transplant which are in a separate section. In addition, this table simply summarizes risk level based on diagnosis, please see additional information below regarding medication risk as well as other factors that may contribute to your decision about sending your child back to in-person school. Diagnosis Risk Nephrotic Syndrome in remission on no immunosuppression Includes children without biopsy, minimal change disease, FSGS, membranous disease, and C3 glomerulopathy Low Nephrotic syndrome in remission on immunosuppression Includes children without biopsy, minimal change disease, FSGS, membranous disease, and C3 glomerulopathy Moderate/High depending on medications Nephrotic syndrome in relapse Includes children without biopsy, minimal change disease, FSGS, membranous disease, and C3 glomerulopathy High End Stage Renal Disease on dialysis without immunosuppressive medications Low/moderate End Stage Renal Disease on dialysis also on immunosuppressive medications High Lupus Nephritis – influenced by immunosuppressive therapy. See medical list below Moderate/high Other autoimmune nephritis – influenced by immunosuppressive therapy Includes ANCA, Goodpasture’s, Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (Wegener's) Moderate/high Atypical HUS High Chronic kidney disease not on dialysis and not taking immunosuppressive medications Low Kidney cysts Low Kidney stones Low High urine calcium levels Low Bartter or Gitelman syndrome Low Pseudohypoaldosteronism Low Renal tubular acidosis Low Hypertension with obesity Moderate Hypertension without obesity Moderate Solitary kidney or horseshoe kidney Low Microscopic hematuria Low Frequent urinary tract infections (UTI) Low Obstructive uropathy with need to catheterize bladder Low We recommend our patients and all family members strictly adhere to standard precautions (masks in public, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds, etc.) Does my child’s medication place them at increased risk? Relative to the medications we frequently prescribe, we have been tracking available data to determine if the medications increase the risk of complications from the SARS-CoV2 virus, if a person becomes infected. It is important to know that data about this topic is very limited, but the following table outlines the most common immunomodulator prescriptions and the relative risk. We rate the medications as low, moderate or high risk based on available data and our concerns based on how these medications effect the immune system. As mentioned above, these recommendations and categories are subject to change based on new data becoming available. Drug SARS-CoV2 Complication Risk Prednisone Moderate Mycophenolate (Cellcept) Moderate Tacrolimus (Prograf) Moderate Sirolimus (Rapamune) Moderate IV Cylophosphamide (Cytoxan) Methylprednisolone (Solumedrol) high dose pulse High Rituximab High IVIG High ACE inhibitors - enalapril, lisinopril Low Angiotensin receptor blockers – losartan, telmisartan Low Diuretics – chlorothiazide (Diuril), hydrochlorothiazide, lasix, metolazone Low High blood pressure medications such as amlodipine, clonidine, atenolol, metoprolol, carvedilol Low (although increased risk of dehydration with diarrhea or vomiting) Statins for high cholesterol Low Plasmapheresis Moderate Go to main Nephrology page.



Neuromuscular Diagnosis Risk Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Moderate Congenital Myopathies with Respiratory Needs High Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy High Myasthenia Gravis High Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 High Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 High Go to main Neuromuscular Program page.

Oncology Although limited data exists, it appears that immunocompromised children often have a comparatively less severe medical course than previously reported elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions, including cancer, who are infected with COVID19. Even so, families of children with cancer, certain blood disorders, or have received a bone marrow transplant and their physicians share concerns about immunocompromised children returning to in-classroom school in the fall. The recently published American Academy of Pediatrics (APP) guidelines encourage schools to provide in-classroom learning for healthy children. Among the reasons supporting in-classroom learning include improved academic instruction, maintaining social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical/speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity. In response, many schools across North Texas will be open this fall for both in-classroom and remote learning. The AAP guidelines do not address the unique circumstances of whether children being treated with immunosuppressive chemotherapy for cancer should be encouraged to participate in in-classroom learning. Without question, children with cancer who are being treated with immunosuppressive chemotherapy are a medically vulnerable population. The multiple immunosuppressive chemotherapy agents utilized over extended time intervals collectively result in the child being at a high risk for opportunistic infections. Potential consequences of being infected with COVID-19 include morbidity and mortality due to the infection itself and potential interruptions in chemotherapy administration due to an infection. As a result, we believe that children with cancer who are receiving immunosuppressive chemotherapy should be actively encouraged to participate in remote learning instruction. Where possible, they should avoid environments where they may have an increased at risk of COVID19 infections, including the school environment, mass transit, and crowded public spaces where socially distancing is difficult. Furthermore, they should be encouraged that good hygiene, including hand washing and wearing a mask, is an important strategy to reduce the risk of infection with COVID19. We also recognize that here are certain populations of children whose cancer treatments result in minimal immunosuppression. These children may benefit from the in-classroom academic environment and should be allowed to attend in-classroom school. High-risk diagnoses: Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Hodgkins Disease High-Grade Sarcoma Intermediate- and High-Risk Neuroblastoma High-Risk Wilms Tumor High-Grade (WHO grade III and IV) Brain Tumors Low-risk diagnoses: Treatment includes surgery only Treatment includes radiation therapy only Low-Risk Wilms Tumor, Desmoid Tumors, Langerhans’ Cell Histiocytosis Cancer survivors without cancer treatment-related late effects (such as heart and pulmonary dysfunction, high blood pressure, kidney damage) Patients being treated with targeted therapies that are not associated with significant immunosuppression Go to main Oncology Program page.



Pulmonology The risk of developing symptoms of the syndrome known as COVID-19 as a result of the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) is increased when there is an increased number of persons indoors like in a school. While the overall risk for COVID-19 is overall lower for children than for adults, there are some pulmonary conditions for which returning for school poses an increased risk. To help guide parents decide on whether they should send their child with a respiratory condition back to school, in the table below we have categorized various pulmonary conditions as low, moderate and high risk, based on expert consensus opinion . Currently, we are experiencing a high level of new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas county and surrounding areas. Therefore, we, as pediatric pulmonologists, recommend that moderate and high-risk groups consider virtual learning if possible. Please note that the risks categorized below is a general guide and is not based on any collected medical data regarding actual risk for these medical conditions. Our guidance is subject to change based on daily case counts. Above all else, one general rule of thumb is that if your child has chronic lung condition and has poorly controlled respiratory symptoms, that the overall risk in sending that child back to school is high. Diagnosis Severity Risk Asthma* Severe persistent High Uncontrolled Moderate persistent** Well controlled Moderate persistent Moderate Mild asthma Low Cystic fibrosis⁺ FEV1 < 90%, hospitalization(s) in the past 12 months, history of liver disease/ recurrent pancreatitis, body mass index < 50% High FEV1 ≥ 90%, on gene modulator therapy, body mass index > 50%, no admissions in the previous 12 months, +/- “mild” mutations Moderate Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia FEV1 < 90%, or hospitalization(s) in the past 12 month High FEV1 ≥ 90% and no hospitalization(s) in the past 12 months Moderate Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) With asthma, > 1 ER visit or hospitalization in previous 12 months OR on oxygen High With asthma, well controlled** Moderate No asthma, no hospitalizations for previous 12 months Low Interstitial lung disease Poorly controlled, on oxygen High Well controlled, normal pulmonary function testing Low Pulmonary manifestations of neuromuscular disease (e.g. spinal muscular atrophy, muscular dystrophy) High Bronchiolitis obliterans High Tracheostomy dependence/ ventilatory dependence High Pharyngeal dysphagia leading to chronic pulmonary aspiration Completing/ completed speech therapy Low Newly diagnosed/ poorly controlled Moderate-High⁺⁺ Cerebral palsy/Developmental delay with co-existing chronic lung disease Requires oxygen or ventilator with sleep High No hospitalizations in previous 12 months Moderate >1 hospitalization in previous 12 months Low Chronic coughing entirely due to gastroesophageal reflux Low Other chronic lung diseases (examples include: post-infectious bronchiolitis obliterans, bronchiectasis (not cystic fibrosis), pulmonary hemosiderosis, pulmonary manifestations of oncologic or rheumatologic disease) >1 hospitalization in previous 12 months High No hospitalizations in previous 12 months Moderate *Children with asthma AND obesity may have a higher overall risk ** Poorly controlled asthma is defined as requiring rescue inhaler (ProAir/ Ventolin/ albuterol/ Xopenex/ ipratropium or atrovent) > 2 times per week, cough/wheezing more than twice per week, night-time cough more than 2 times per month, difficulty breathing with daily activities, or > 2 asthma attacks requiring oral steroids in the previous 12 months. If parents note these symptoms, we recommend scheduling a visit with primary care provider or asthma specialists to adjust medications. +Patients with cystic fibrosis in general are at high risk of losing lung function unexpectedly. As experts, we feel that some children with cystic fibrosis may have a lower risk. We recommend that you discuss the specific risk of your child with your specialist. ++High risk if child with > 1 hospitalization for respiratory problem in the previous 1-2 years. Does my child’s diagnosis or other complications place them at increased risk? Inhalers: Inhaled medications used by children with asthma are very low risk. In fact, children should continue their inhaled medications to lower the risk of having complications of COVID-19, because these medicine help control lung disease. Metered dose inhalers (MDIs) vs Nebulized medications: Neither type of medication increase a child’s risk for COVID-19, however, we encourage the use of MDIs (inhalers) rather than use of nebulized medications. Nebulized medications lead to more aerosolized particles from the lungs of child using the nebulizer machine. If that child is infected with COVID-19, then he/she could pass along the virus to nearby persons through the air. There is less chance of passing the infection to someone else if a child uses an inhaler. If use of an inhaler is not possible, and your child requires a breathing treatment, then medication via nebulizer should be used to treat your child. Have a rescue inhaler at school: We encourage children with asthma to have an extra rescue inhaler (such as albuterol, ipratropium, levalbuterol) and spacer with them at school. Your child’s primary care provider or specialist will be more than happy to provide schools with letters so that children can keep their inhalers and spacers with them at school. If my child is lower risk, how do I best prepare for my child's return to school? Have an updated Asthma Action Plan for your child with asthma: We recommend that parents make sure that their child with asthma has an updated asthma action plan at home and in school that is easily accessible for reference, and to make sure that their inhalers are not expired. It is also important to never run out of albuterol – if you notice that the number of available doses left on the inhaler is getting close to zero, it’s time to request a refill. Follow your treatment plan: Lung disease that is currently well controlled, even if with the assistance of inhaled medications, places your child in the best possible position to recover from COVID-19 if he/she should contract the disease. This includes daily controller medication for children with asthma, daily airway clearance medication for children with cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia, bronchiectasis and cerebral palsy. Seasonal influenza (Flu) vaccine: We also advise parents that it’s imperative to ensure their child receives an influenza vaccine (flu shot) in the fall when these become available. We regularly see increased levels of respiratory disease during influenza season, and it is possible that the novel coronavirus together with influenza could make this upcoming influenza season particularly difficult for children with chronic respiratory conditions. Healthcare providers are there to help: Always seek the advice of your healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding your child’s medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in a public group(s) or website. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your healthcare provider or 911 immediately. Go to main Pulmonology page.



Rheumatology Does my child’s diagnosis or other complications place them at increased risk? First, we recognize children with rheumatic disease represent a huge spectrum of disease, and can have any number of other medical conditions and complications. Furthermore, there have been no convincing studies at this time that demonstrate pediatric patients with rheumatic conditions are at significantly increased risk for SARS-CoV2. However, patients with systemic connective tissue disease (e.g., systemic lupus erythematosus, mixed connective tissue disease, juvenile dermatomyositis, systemic sclerosis, systemic vasculitis) often have other specific organs involved that may place them at higher risk. Particularly if your child has significant lung, cardiac or renal involvement, we urge you to contact your child’s pulmonologist, cardiologist or nephrologist for additional recommendations. Apart these issues, we recommend our patients and families take standard precautions (masks in public, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds, etc.). We also have not seen any data to suggest that infection with SARS-CoV2 can result in relapse of any of these conditions. Does my child’s medication place them at increased risk? Drug Brand Names SARS-CoV2 Complication Risk Cyclophosphamide Cytoxan High Rituximab Rituxan High Methylprednisolone (“pulse”/IV dosing) Solumedrol High Prednisone Orapred, deltasone (and others) Moderate Mycophenolate Cellcept, Myfortic Moderate Cyclosporine Neoral (and others) Moderate Tacrolimus Prograf Moderate Azathioprine Imuran Moderate Belimumab Benlysta Moderate Ixekizumab Taltz Moderate Tofacitinib Xeljanz Moderate Hydroxychloroquine Plaquenil Low Methotrexate Rasuvo, Otrexup (and others) Low Etanercept Enbrel Low Adalimumab Humira Low Abatacept Orencia Low Secukinumab Cosentyx Low Apremilast Otezla Low Sulfasalazine Azulfidine Low Leflunomide Arava Low Ustekinumab Stelara Low Infliximab Remicade Low Tocilizumab Actemra Low Anakinra Kineret Low Canakinumab Ilaris Low Colchicine Colcrys Low All NSAID medications Examples: Naprosyn, Meloxicam, Celebrex, Ibuprofen, Aspirin Low Intra-articular corticosteroid injections Also known as “joint injections Low IVIG/subcutaneous immunoglobulin Gamunex, Privigen, Hizentra (and others) Low Relative to the medications we frequently prescribe, we have been tracking available data to determine if the medications increase the risk of complications from the SARS-CoV2 virus, if a person becomes infected. It is important to know that data about this topic is very limited, but the following table outlines the most common immunomodulator prescriptions and the relative risk, though clearly does not represent all medications that are utilized in our clinic. We rate the medications as low, moderate or high risk based on available data and our concerns based on how these medications effect the immune system. As mentioned above, these recommendations and categories are subject to change based on new data becoming available. Go to main Rheumatology page.

Sleep Disorders Sleep is a very important physiologic process for children. Disrupted or fragmented sleep can decrease the ability of the body to fight infections and illnesses. Children need a higher amount of sleep time in comparison to adults. A reduced sleep time in a child can have detrimental effects on his/her overall health including difficulty to pay attention in school and/or having a learning difficulty. For your reference, in the table below, we have categorized various sleep conditions as low, moderate and high risk, based on expert consensus opinion. We recommend that in the current state of increased number of cases of COVID-19 throughout Dallas county and surrounding areas, moderate and high-risk groups choose virtual learning if possible, for parents to arrange. Diagnosis Severity Risk Obstructive sleep apnea and Central sleep apnea Needing positive airway pressure (PAP) Therapy – Inadequate adherence Moderate Needing positive airway pressure (PAP) Therapy – Adequate adherence Mild-Moderate on medications or oxygen Note: Medicare/Medicaid defines positive airway pressure therapy (PAP) adherence as using the device >4 hours per night on at least 70% of nights. Low Narcolepsy Low Insomnia/Sleep deprivation Moderate if getting inadequate sleep for the age. Low if getting adequate sleep for the age. Note : The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended sleep times for children. Restless legs syndrome Low Does my child’s medication place them at increased risk? Anti-inflammatories: We do not believe that anti-inflammatories as nasal steroids or leukotriene inhibitors commonly used for sleep apnea would place them at increased risk of contracting the virus leading to the disease known as COVID-19. Wakefulness-promoting agents or stimulants: We do not believe that medications used in children with Narcolepsy would place them at increased risk for COVID-19. We recommend Narcolepsy patients to continue taking their medications as instructed by their sleep provider in addition to other interventions as regular sleep schedule and scheduled naps. Positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy: We recommend to continue using PAP therapy at home on a patient who is not COVID-19 positive. If a patient is sick with COVID-19, risks and benefits of using PAP therapy at home should be discussed with your sleep provider as there might be an increased risk of transmission of COVID-19 to others at home if PAP is continued. Go to main Sleep Disorders page.



Solid Organ Transplant Does my child’s diagnosis or other complications place them at increased risk? First, we recognize children with a transplant are not all the same and that they represent a wide clinical spectrum and these children can have any number of other medical conditions and complications. Although there are no studies at this time to demonstrate pediatric patients with a transplant are at a significantly increased risk for SARS-CoV2, transplanted patients are immunocompromised, and thus infections pose different risks for these children than patients without transplants. However, having a transplant alone does not put your child in the high-risk category. As you know, transplant patients might have other co-morbidities that can affect their overall risk of infection. Solid Organ Transplant has created a table to help identify low to high- risk transplant patients. Transplant Status Risk Time from Transplant less than 1 year High Time from Transplant greater than 1 year, low level monotherapy immunosuppression, and no augmented immunosuppression for the treatment of rejection within the last year Low Time from Transplant greater than 1 year, 2 prescribed immunosuppressant medications, and no augmented immunosuppression for the treatment of rejection within the last year Moderate Time from Transplant greater than 1 year and 3 or more prescribed immunosuppressant medications and no augmented immunosuppression for the treatment of rejection within the last year Moderate Time from Transplant greater than 1 year and augmented immunosuppression either due to rejection or chemotherapy(dependent on drug) Moderate - High Your child’s immunosuppression regimen is very patient specific, so please contact your transplant team to discuss which category best describes your child and which school option is best. We recommend our patients and all family members strictly adhere to standard precautions (masks in public, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding crowds, etc.) In addition, any transplant patient with BMI> may be at increased risk for complication of COVID-19. Does my child’s medication place them at increased risk? We have been tracking available data to determine if the medications used after solid organ transplant increase the risk of complications from the SARS-CoV2 virus, if a person becomes infected. It is important to know that data about this topic is very limited We rate medications as low, moderate or high risk based on available data and our concerns based on how these medications effect the immune system. Time from transplant, the number of medications as well as the dose your child is currently taking, and the presence of other co-morbidities must be looked at before determining a risk category. As mentioned above, these recommendations and categories are subject to change based on new data becoming available, so please contact the transplant department if you have questions. Go to main Solid Organ Transplant page.

Additional questions to consider:

What about household members with elevated risk? While this resource is specifically designed to guide return to school and thus focuses on the health conditions and treatments that may increase risk for children, it is important to acknowledge that an entire family unit shares the risk of return to school. If a sibling, parent, grandparent, or other household member has a health condition or treatment that increases their risk of complications from COVID-19, the same risk categories described for children likely apply. Another way of saying this is a household’s risk is defined by the person in the household with the highest risk. If there are four people in a house and one has moderate to high risk of complications from COVID-19, then all household members should follow the same precautions. While we do not yet fully understand the risk of transmissibility from children to adults, any high-risk medical condition or immune-compromising medication should be considered in the risk assessment. These guidelines can be used a resource for having conversations with the medical team caring for adults with increased risk who are household members with children that may be returning to school.

What about other factors that influence decision-making? The information presented here is meant to help inform personal decisions about returning to school. We recognize that certain situations may make it difficult to follow these recommendations, and there is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Many families have two parents working outside the home, and in-person school is a necessity to maintain employment. Other families rely on the key resources provided in schools for access to important therapies, nutritious food, and learning accommodations. In addition to these, there are other circumstances which will influence personal decision making, and we support the individual discussions with your family, healthcare team, and school to guide decisions. For children at higher risk of returning to in-person school, we urge families to do the best they can to reduce risk of exposure (wear a mask, avoid excessive close contact, wash hands regularly, etc.), and we encourage healthy children to support their classmates in these efforts. Please remember to speak to your team of health professionals about specific nuances of your child’s care as you navigate these challenging decisions.

What about children with special education plans and accommodations? Schools are working very hard to manage this unique situation for all students and are adapting educational programming. Likewise, procedures for accessing support services for students with disabilities may be altered in many situations. For example, meetings between the school, parents, and students to develop and review formal support services may be held by phone or videoconference. Parents and patients should be aware that students with disabilities maintain their rights in the remote learning environment and should work with their school personnel to establish and/or maintain formal support services (e.g., 504 Plans, Special Education IEP). Families may work with their Children’s team to gather documentation to share with the school to support such educational programming.

What additional considerations should I make for my teenager or young adult? Teenagers and young adults are at a critical point in their life to grow and develop in a variety of areas. The second decade of life presents first experiences with puberty (physical development), self-identity (questioning “Who am I?” and “Where am I going?”), gender identity and sexual orientation, alongside cognitive and emotional and social growth. As caregivers decide if returning to school is safe and appropriate, other considerations caregivers should keep in mind include the developmental stage of their unique teenager. For some teens, the social and emotional support they receive from friends and interactions with groups helps to shape their identity and strengthen their confidence and mental health. Separation from peer groups and lack of in-person academics might threaten their social, emotional and cognitive wellbeing and development. On the other hand, some teens might find the school setting stressful with traumatic episodes of bullying or triggering events. For them, the home may provide a safer space to learn and thrive. Caregivers will need to weigh the many complex aspects of their teen (including their medical health) to decide which environment is likely to support their teen’s ability to thrive and develop resiliency. Luckily, there are many resources available from national experts to guide caregivers through these decisions and support their teen during these historic times: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Teens Back to School UNICEF: Supporting your child’s mental health as they return to school during COVID-19 Journal of Adolescent Health: “I'm Kinda Stuck at Home With Unsupportive Parents Right Now”: LGBTQ Youths' Experiences With COVID-19 and the Importance of Online Support Journal of Adolescent Health: Supporting Young Adults to Rise to the Challenge of COVID-19



What about children with developmental and behavioral challenges? Children with developmental and behavioral challenges encompass a wide spectrum. In the absence of a high-risk medical condition or immune-suppressing medication, return to school in-person may benefit and support them by establishing a consistent routine, opportunities for social interaction, encouraging a sense of normalcy, and reducing burden on caregivers. Return to school ensures an added layer of support physically and mentally as educators ensure children are progressing as individuals. In the event that schools are unable to open for in-person school or need to close during the academic year, advocates will need to encourage added layers of support for children with developmental challenges, special healthcare needs, or disabilities. Caregivers will need to weigh the many complex aspects of return to school decision-making for children in their homes, including consideration of a child’s individual medical needs, the family context and ability to support their child, and the school’s ability to offer a relatively safe space for the child, teacher, and staff. View more COVID-19 resources from our Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics team

What additional considerations should be made for children in foster or kinship care? For children in foster or kinship care, in the absence of a high-risk medical condition or immune-suppressing medication, return to school is likely to benefit and support them. Due to their unique health risk factors rooted in trauma history, return to school can promote resilience through establishing a routine promotion of social-emotional health, encourage a sense of normalcy, and reduce burden on caregivers. Return to school ensures an added layer of support physically and mentally as educators ensure children are thriving. In the event that schools are unable to open for in-person school or need to close during the academic year, advocates will need to encourage added layers of support for children in foster and kinship care. Caregivers will need to weigh the many complex aspects of return to school decision-making for children in their homes, and there are many resources available to guide these decisions and to support children with trauma symptoms through these challenging times. View more COVID-19 resources from our Foster Care team

What are the benefits of returning to the classroom in person? Children benefit greatly from in-person school attendance. We recommend reviewing the summary of the recently released (June 2020) “Planning Considerations” from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

What about increased local spread in our area? The local situation of rising cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19 is worrisome. Local public health and school officials are tasked with continually assessing the circumstances in our community to determine the safety of in-person school. Consideration of the local case burden is absolutely a relevant factor in each family’s assessment of the risks and benefits of return to in-person school. Students returning to in-person school could increase the community spread and ideally the community would be below the 5% test-positive level before reopening is an option This guide should support caregivers and families think through the various factors (community viral levels versus the opportunity, social-emotional growth, developmental support provided by schools) in addition to perhaps one of the most important factors, the risk of COVID-19 on a child’s medical condition or medication that might influence the decision to return to school when that option is available.